NIMCET 2022: Registrations Extended Till 9 May, Apply on the Official Website

The National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, has extended the registration deadline for the NIMCET 2022. Candidates can register for the exam till 9 May 2022. Earlier, the registration deadline was 4 May 2022.

Candidates who wish to apply for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test can apply online on the official website of the NIMCET at nimcet.in.

The admit card for the NIMCET 2022 will be released on 6 June 2022 and can be downloaded till 19 June 2022. The NIMCET examination will be held on 20 June 2022. The result for the same will be out on 5 July 2022.