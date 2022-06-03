NIMCET Admit Card 2022 Released: Exam Date & How to Download Admit Card

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur on Thursday, 02 June 2022, released the admit cards/ hall tickets for NIT Masters of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022. The exam is conducted for admission in to the MCA programme of the following NIT's at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal.

The admit card for NIMCET 2022 has been released on the official website of NIMCET: nimcet.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam are advised to visit the website and download their admit cards.