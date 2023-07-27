NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Starts Today; Know Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to officially start the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment process today, Thursday, 27 July 2023. It is important to note that the committee began the registration process on 20 July, for all interested candidates. They were allowed to register for the counselling process from 20 July to 25 July, on the website. Now, the online seat allotment process is set to start on the official website of the committee - mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who will take part in the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment process are requested to keep a close eye on the website - mcc.nic.in. The seat allotment link will be available on the site and candidates should check the latest announcements carefully. It is important to stay updated with the official announcements online.