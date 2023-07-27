NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Starts Today; Know Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment dates are stated here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to officially start the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment process today, Thursday, 27 July 2023. It is important to note that the committee began the registration process on 20 July, for all interested candidates. They were allowed to register for the counselling process from 20 July to 25 July, on the website. Now, the online seat allotment process is set to start on the official website of the committee - mcc.nic.in.
Candidates who will take part in the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment process are requested to keep a close eye on the website - mcc.nic.in. The seat allotment link will be available on the site and candidates should check the latest announcements carefully. It is important to stay updated with the official announcements online.
The NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 schedule is available online and concerned candidates can take a look at the important dates. The seat allotment dates are also stated on the schedule for interested candidates. You must remember the important dates properly.
As per the dates mentioned on the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 schedule, the seat allotment process is set to take place from today, Thursday, 27 July, to 29 July. Candidates should note the last date.
Candidates can upload their documents on the MCC portal on 30 July 2023. All selected students should complete the process on time.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result online:
Go to the official website of the committee - mcc.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result on the homepage.
Enter your registered details and tap on submit.
Your seat allotment result will display on the screen.
Download it from the website and save a hard copy.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
