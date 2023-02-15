NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely in Two Weeks; Check Details on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 registration dates will be announced soon by the NTA.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the registration process for NEET UG 2023 in the next two weeks. As per the latest details, the registration process for the entrance exam will take place online on the website – neet.nta.nic.in. Applicants who are eagerly waiting for the NEET UG 2023 registration to begin must keep a close eye on the official website. It is crucial to know the details and stay updated with the important dates.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released any official dates for the NEET UG 2023 registration yet. Any announcements regarding the registration process will be available on the website – neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to keep checking the website to know if the NTA has released any official schedule for the NEET UG registration that is likely to start soon.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announces all the important details on its official website for those who want to know. It is easier to go through the announcements on the website and download the schedule.
According to the latest official details available as of now, the NEET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 7 May 2023. More than 17 lakh applicants sat for the exam in 2022.
Once the registration process for the same starts on the official website, candidates have to fill out the form on time.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to register for the NEET UG 2023 online, once the process begins:
Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in
Tap on the highlighted link tab on the home page
Click on the option that says "New Login" and register yourself
Create your login ID and password and use them to access the application form
Fill out the NEET UG application form carefully by entering your personal details and documents
Pay the application fees online
Click on submit to complete the registration process and save a copy of the form for your reference