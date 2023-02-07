JEE Main 2023: Registration To Begin for April Session 2 Today - Steps To Apply

JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration: The NTA (National Testing Agency) will commence the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 (April) registration from today, 7 February 2023. The last date to apply is 7 March 2023, 9 pm.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.