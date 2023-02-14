CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022 Declared: Know How to Download Here; Check ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formally announced the CTET 2022 provisional answer key in online mode today, Tuesday, 14 February 2023. Candidates can check and download the answer key for the December session via the official website - ctet.nic.in. It is important to note that the CBSE CTET answer key 2022 is declared recently so interested candidates must go through it soon. All the details are available on the official website for candidates who want to know.

