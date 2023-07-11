NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon: Know How To Register Online

NEET UG 2023 counselling dates will be announced soon by the NTA.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin the NEET UG 2023 counselling this week for all interested candidates. Students who have cleared the NEET UG 2023 exam are eligible to apply for the counselling process that is expected to start soon. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to stay alert to know the NEET UG counselling dates for this year. Everyone should take note of the latest updates from the MCC that are posted on its website – mcc.nic.in.
All candidates must note that the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule will be updated on the official site – mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates have to appear for the counselling process on the correct dates. It is important to go through the counselling schedule carefully and take note of the important announcements by the committee. Candidates should stay informed.
The NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule is expected to be declared in the next few days. One must keep a close eye on the site to download the schedule on time and take a look at the announcements by MCC.
The ones who will not finish the registration process by the deadline will not be allowed to appear for the counselling process. It is important to note that the dates are not announced yet.
The list of documents you will need while appearing for the NEET UG 2023 counselling is as follows:
Admit card and NEET UG 2023 rank card.
Picture of the student.
Class 10 and Class 12 pass certificates.
Certificate of category.
Medical Fitness certificate.
Proof of identity.
Here are the steps you must follow to register for the NEET UG 2023 counselling online:
Browse through the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states NEET UG 2023 counselling registration on the home page.
Provide your NEET UG roll number, application number, etc, to log in to your account.
Fill out the NEET UG counselling registration form carefully.
Upload your NEET mark sheet and other documents in the space.
Pay the fee.
Tap on submit and download a copy of the form for your reference.
(With inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)