CBSE 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out: Steps To Download Here

CBSE 10th and 12th Supply Exam 2023 admit card released: Download here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card 2023 for 10th and 12th classes for candidates who are going to appear in the forthcoming CBSE 10, 12 Supply Exams.
Candidates can download and check the hall tickets on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned officials on 17 July.
The admit cards of regular students will be available on their school's LOC portal from where schools can download them and allot them to the candidates. Private candidates can download their admit cards directly from the direct link.
Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage click on the direct link for downloading the CBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details like candidate name, previous year roll number.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)