CBSE 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out: Steps To Download Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card 2023 for 10th and 12th classes for candidates who are going to appear in the forthcoming CBSE 10, 12 Supply Exams.

Candidates can download and check the hall tickets on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 will be conducted by the concerned officials on 17 July.

The admit cards of regular students will be available on their school's LOC portal from where schools can download them and allot them to the candidates. Private candidates can download their admit cards directly from the direct link.