NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Declared: Check mcc.nic.in for Registrations

NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule is declared on the official website for students.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule online. Interested candidates are requested to take a look at the NEET UG counselling dates and download the schedule from the official website - mcc.nic.in. As per the latest official details stated on the schedule, the registration process for Round 1 counselling is set to start on 20 July. Candidates who are interested to apply must take note of the registration dates stated on the schedule.
All concerned candidates should note that the NEET UG 2023 counselling registration will take place online on the website - mcc.nic.in. It is important to note that the registration process will commence on 20 July, so candidates should stay alert. They must complete the application steps carefully by the deadline to appear for the NEET UG counselling process.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announces important dates and details on its website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. The NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule is also announced on the site for concerned students.
As per the details mentioned on the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule, the NEET UG counselling registration process for Round 1 will take place from 20 July to 25 July. Candidates must complete the registration by the last date.
Selected candidates who will receive a seat allotment have to report to the colleges from 31 July to 4 August.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule online, which is released recently:
Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) - mcc.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule on the homepage.
The schedule will display on the screen and you can check the important dates.
Download the NEET UG schedule from the website and save a copy.
