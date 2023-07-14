ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 to Release Soon: Check icai.nic.in; Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Foundation Result June 2023 soon for interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the examination on the scheduled dates can download the ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 from the official website - icai.nic.in once released. It is important to keep a close eye on the site to know the latest announcements about the CA Foundation June Result that is not released yet for candidates.

The ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 date is not officially announced by the exam-conducting body. Candidates have to keep updating the website - icai.nic.in to know the result date and time. The exam-conducting body will announce all the important details on the website so that it is easier for the CA candidates to go through them and stay informed.