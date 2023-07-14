ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 to Release Soon: Check icai.nic.in; Details

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 date is not announced yet for students.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Foundation Result June 2023 soon for interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the examination on the scheduled dates can download the ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 from the official website - icai.nic.in once released. It is important to keep a close eye on the site to know the latest announcements about the CA Foundation June Result that is not released yet for candidates.
The ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 date is not officially announced by the exam-conducting body. Candidates have to keep updating the website - icai.nic.in to know the result date and time. The exam-conducting body will announce all the important details on the website so that it is easier for the CA candidates to go through them and stay informed.
All concerned candidates must keep their registration number and login details handy before checking the CA Foundation result for June when it is released on the site. You will not be able to view your scores without the registration number.
As per the latest official details, candidates will be notified about the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 result release via a notification on the site. You will also receive your result through SMS and Email if you register your email ID and phone number.
Now, the concerned candidates are waiting for the CA Foundation results to release so they can go through their scores and other important details.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 result online, once released:
Go to the official website of the ICAI - icai.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states ICAI CA Foundation 2023 June Result on the homepage.
Enter your registration number and PIN in the provided space.
Your CA Foundation result for the June examination will display on the screen.
Go through your scores and download the result from the site.
Take a printout for future use.
(Written with inputs from Times Now News.)
