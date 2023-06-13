NEET UG 2023 Result Likely Today: Check neet.nta.nic.in; How to Download Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 result today, Tuesday, 13 June, for concerned candidates. All candidates who are waiting to check their scores should note that the NEET UG results will be available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in for download. They must keep a close eye on the website for all the latest updates regarding the results and NEET UG 2023 final answer key declaration date.

It is important to note that the exam-conducting body has not announced the NEET UG 2023 result date and time yet. Several media reports suggest that the result and NEET UG 2023 final answer key will be declared today, Tuesday, on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. One must keep refreshing the official website for all the updates from the NTA.