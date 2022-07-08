NEET UG 2022: Admit Card To Be Out Soon, How To Download From neet.nta.nic.ac.in

NEET UG 2022 admit card will be released soon, how to download it.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the link for downloading the NEET-UG 2022 admit card soon on the official website (neet.nta.nic.in). On 28 June 2022, the NTA published an official notice regarding the exam city slip for the NEET-UG candidates.
NEET UG examination is conducted every year to make students eligible for admission into different courses like MBBS, BSMS, BUMS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and so on. Successful candidates will be able to pursue their UG medical courses from well-renowned and recognised institutions like AIIMS, JIPMER, and other medical colleges of the country.
This year, NEET-UG exam will be conducted on Sunday, 17 July 2022 from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm. Approximately 18 lakh students have applied for the NEET exam this year. NEET-UG exam 2022 will be conducted in almost 546 cities in the country and 14 cities outside India.
Candidates who have registered for the 2022 NEET-UG exam can follow the below steps to download their hall tickets.
Go to the official website of NTA (neet.nta.nic.in).
On the homepage, search link 'Download NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card'.
Click on the link 'Download NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card' (direct link).
Once you click the link, you will be taken to a 'Login' page.
Enter your NEET-UG application number and password.
Verify the captcha and hit the 'LOGIN' option.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check all the details carefully and then download & save your NEET admit card. You should also keep a hard copy of your admit card for future use.
