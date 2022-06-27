NTA NEET Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download the NEET UG Hall Ticket

The NEET 2022 admit card is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students can download the NEET 2022 admit card for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Tes) UG (Undergraduate) 2022 exam from the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in).

As per the reports, the NTA is all set to release the official notification regarding the NEET UG 2022 admit card, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Therefore, students are advised to keep a close eye on the NTA's official website for daily updates.