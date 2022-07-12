NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Released on neet.nta.nic.in; Check Download Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2022 Admit Cards on its official website. Students who have registered for the entrance test can get their NEET-UG 2022 Admit Cards now. Since the released of the admit cards has been formally announced by the NTA, candidates can download them from the official website. They need to log in to their accounts to download them.

The official website that the candidates need to visit to download the NEET-UG 2022 Admit Cards published by the NTA is neet.nta.nic.ac.in. Applicants are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to know more about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2022.