AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket Today: Release Time, Details on Official Website

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to release the hall tickets for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAMCET-2022) today, on Monday, 27 June 2022 on the website for all the registered candidates. It is to be noted that the candidates will be able to download the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAMCET-2022) hall ticket from the official website once released by the APSCHE.

The official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) where the admit cards will be available for download cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket is an important document that all the candidates are requested to carry during the examination. No one will be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card.