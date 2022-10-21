TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration Today: Check Latest Details
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Go to tseamcet.nic.in to register for the Round 3 counselling process.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will officially begin the final phase of counselling registration for TS EAMCET 2022 today, Friday, 21 October. Candidates interested to register for the final phase of TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 can start the process today. It is important to note that the registrations will take place only online. One has to go to the official website to apply for the counselling final phase. Candidates must visit tseamcet.nic.in to know more.
To register for the TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 final phase, one has to go to the website, tseamcet.nic.in, and follow the process mentioned there. The counselling registrations are scheduled to begin on Friday, so interested candidates should stay alert. They must complete the application process on time to appear for the counselling final phase.
Apart from the registration dates, other important details regarding the TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 final phase are also available on the website. Candidates should remember the dates and keep a close eye on the site for all the latest updates from the TSCHE.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration: Important Details
According to the official details from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, the certificate verification for candidates who have already booked the slot will take place on 22 October.
The TS EAMCET round 3 counselling process will involve basic registration, fee payment, and slot booking. It will also include certificate verification, exercising options, provisional allotment of seats, payment of tuition fees, and reporting at the allotted college.
The candidates who have already registered will be allowed to exercise options from 21 October to 23 October.
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Round 3: How To Register
Here are the steps that one should follow to register for the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Round 3 online:
Visit the official website of the registration process, tseamcet.nic.in.
Click on the link that states TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Registration available on the homepage of the website.
Now, enter your login details to view the application form for the final phase of counselling.
Fill out the registration form correctly by entering the required details and upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Verify the details before proceeding to the next step.
Pay the application fees online and tap on submit.
Download the final registration form for your reference.
You must save a copy of the same for future use.
