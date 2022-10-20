NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result Released; Check Latest Details
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Know how to download Round 2 final result from mcc.nic.in and check the details.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result on Wednesday, 19 October, for candidates. It is important to note that the NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Final Result has been released on the official website so the candidates can check and download it. The website that one should visit to check the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result is mcc.nic.in. All the important details are mentioned on the site.
Candidates are requested to download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result soon from the official website. They must check the details on the result carefully before downloading it from mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result: Details
According to the official details, candidates can download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Final Result by entering their NEET PG roll number, password, and the given security pin.
It is important to note that along with the round 2 counselling final seat allotment result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also begun the reporting process at allotted institutions for the candidates.
The ones who are shortlisted in the NEET PG 2022 second round of counselling have the opportunity to confirm their joining by reporting at the allotted medical college. They have to pay the college fee by 26 October.
Shortlisted candidates must take note of the latest details and updates so that they can complete the admission steps on time.
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result: Steps To Check
Here are the steps that one should follow to download the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result online:
Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states "Online Registration for Round 2" on the homepage.
Enter your NEET PG Roll Number, Password, and security pin correctly to check your result.
The NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Final Result will display on your screen.
Download the result from the website.
Take a printout and save a copy of the round 2 final result for future reference.
