CUET UG 2024 Registration Last Date Extended; Steps To Apply Here

The official post reads "The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. Please visit https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates."

The previous deadline for the submission of application forms was 26 March. The examination will be conducted in hybrid mode from 15 to 31 May in two or three shifts per day, and the results will be declared on 30 June. The choice of exam centre cities is limited to the state of permanent or present address. The city slips will be released from 30 April onwards. Admit cards will be available to the candidates in the second week of May 2024.