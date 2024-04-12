UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024 Declared: How to Download; Check UPSC NDA 1 Exam Date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024 on Friday, 12 April, for all interested candidates. The candidates who are preparing to appear for the UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2024 can download the UPSC NDA 1 admit card from the official website - upsc.gov.in. One should download the hall ticket and check the details mentioned on it carefully. Contact the officials in case of any queries.

Candidates were patiently waiting for the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024 to be declared. The officials have finally activated the UPSC NDA 1 admit card link on upsc.gov.in. You must also check the latest announcements regarding the exam on the site. The UPSC officials update important dates and details on the website for candidates to check them easily.