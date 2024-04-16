CBSE Board Result Date 2024: How To Check CBSE 10th, 12th Scores on DigiLocker

CBSE Board Results 2024 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to declared the Class 10, 12 result anytime soon now. Once announced, candidates can download and check their CBSE Board Results on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in by using their personal login details like roll number and registration number.

Students must note down that this year also, the CBSE Result will be available on several other platforms like DigiLocker website, DigiLocker mobile app and UMANG app.

This year, CBSE 10th class exam was conducted from 15 February to 13 March 2024, and CBSE 12th class examination was held from 15 February to 2 April 2024. As per reports, more than 39 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations this year.