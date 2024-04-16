CBSE Board Result Date 2024: How To Check CBSE 10th, 12th Scores on DigiLocker

CBSE 10th, 12th results are expected to be declared anytime soon.
CBSE Board Results 2024 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to declared the Class 10, 12 result anytime soon now. Once announced, candidates can download and check their CBSE Board Results on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in by using their personal login details like roll number and registration number.
Students must note down that this year also, the CBSE Result will be available on several other platforms like DigiLocker website, DigiLocker mobile app and UMANG app.
This year, CBSE 10th class exam was conducted from 15 February to 13 March 2024, and CBSE 12th class examination was held from 15 February to 2 April 2024. As per reports, more than 39 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10th and 12th examinations this year.
The exact date of CBSE Board Results 2024 has not been announced yet. However, the class 10 and 12 results are expected to be declared soon.
The exact time of CBSE Board Results 2024 will be announced when the result date notification will be released. Check this space regularly for the latest updates in CBSE 10, 12 results 2024.
Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on 12 May 2023. The overall pass percentage of 10th class was 93.12 percent while as the 12th class had a pass percentage of 87.33 percent.
Go to the official website of the DigiLocker, digilocker.gov.in
On the homepage, you will see a banner that reads as 'CBSE Result 2024 Class X and XII, Activate Your DigiLocker Account Now'
Click on the banner and you will be taken to a 'DigiLocker Account Confirmation Page'
If you already have a DigiLocker account, enter the details like Security PIN (provided by your school), OTP, mobile number, etc and hit the 'Account Confirmation' option. This way, you will be able to access the DigiLocker account and check your results.
Candidates who do not have a DigiLocker account yet must follow below steps to create a new account.
Go to the official website of the DigiLocker, digilocker.gov.in.
Go to the 'Sign up' option and click on it.
A 'Sign up' page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter your personal details like name, D.O.B, gender, mobile number, security pin (provided by school), and Aadhaar number.
Hit the 'Submit' option and your new DigiLocker account will be created.
Once the account is created, you can follow the above mentioned steps to access your CBSE results and the important documents.
Download UMANG app from Google Play Store or visit umang.gov.in.
Create a new account, if not already registered or login with the registered mobile number.
Go to the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024 section.
Enter the required login details.
Now hit the download option.
You will be able to access your CBSE Board Results 2024, and also download the scorecards and other documents.
