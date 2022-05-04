NEET PG 2022: Not to Be Postponed, NBE to Hold the Exam on 21 May 2022

NEET PG 2022 exam date not to be postponed.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) is scheduled to be conducted on 21 May 2022. It is important to note that the medical entrance exam is not likely to be postponed as demanded by the aspirants. This decision was taken in a meeting that was held on Saturday, 30 April 2022. The meeting was conducted in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, as per the latest information.
If the candidates are interested to know more details about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022), they can check the website - nbe.edu.in.
The NEET PG 2022 aspirants and several doctors associations had written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, health minister regarding the postponement of the NEET PG exams 2022 stating delay in the counselling method.
In another letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the doctors association stated that if the NEET PG 2022 exam will be conducted on 21 May 2022, then doctors will be forced to surrender their prestigious medical degrees to the Government of India at Rastrapathi Bhavan.
