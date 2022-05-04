NEET PG 2022: Not to Be Postponed, NBE to Hold the Exam on 21 May 2022

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) is scheduled to be conducted on 21 May 2022. It is important to note that the medical entrance exam is not likely to be postponed as demanded by the aspirants. This decision was taken in a meeting that was held on Saturday, 30 April 2022. The meeting was conducted in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, as per the latest information.