NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens: Check Details
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window: Here's how to make changes in the form.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 application correction window has opened for the candidates from Tuesday, 29 March 2022.
Candidates who have applied online for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 can start making changes or corrections to the application form.
The changes in the application form can be made through the official website of NBEMS – nbe.edu.in.
It is important to note that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 application correction window will be active till 7 April 2022.
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Last Date
The ones who want to make changes in the form are requested to complete the process on or before 7 April 2022.
Any application correction after the deadline will not be entertained so the candidates are requested to remember the dates.
The NEET PG 2022 application correction window will be active from 29 March 2022 to 7 April 2022 for the candidates to make the required changes and corrections.
Students are requested to log in to the official website of NBEMS – nbe.edu.in. using their credentials to make the changes.
It is important to note that the NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on 21 May 2022. The exam timings are from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be available for the candidates on 16 May 2022. The result is expected to be announced on 20 June 2022.
For all the latest updates regarding the NEET PG 2022, candidates are requested to check the official website. It has all the information regarding the exam date and other details
NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window: Steps to Make Changes
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS – nbe.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2022 link on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in to your account using your credentials correctly.
Step 4: Click on the edit window and make the required changes to the application form.
Step 5: After cross-checking all the details, submit the NEET PG 2022 application form.
Step 6: Download the confirmation page from the official website.
Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates should remember that they need to finish the application correction process by 7 April 2022.
