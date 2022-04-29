WBJEE 2022: Exam Date, Paper Pattern, Cut-Off Marks, and Marking Scheme

WBJEE 2022 paper pattern and other details.
(Photo: iStock)
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE 2022 exam, is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30 April 2022. WBJEE is a state-level entrance exam that is held for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government, self-financed institutions, and universities across the state.
Last year, WBJEE 2022 was officially held on 17 July 2021.
In the year 2021, out of all the applicants, 99.5 percent of students passed WBJEE 2021. Students who had passed the exam were eligible to appear for counselling.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) administers the entrance exam. The WBJEEB prepared two merit lists last year.
One was the General Merit Rank (GMR) list for both Paper 1 and 2. The other was the Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR) for Paper 2.
However, it is to be noted that for admissions to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture, and Technology programmes at Jadavpur University, the General Merit Rank (GMR) list was used.
Candidates appearing for WBJEE 2022 should also take note of the fact that the WBJEE cut-off for 2021 was officially released by the board after the allotments were made for each round.
WBJEE 2022 will be conducted on Saturday, 30 April 2022, as per the schedule released by the WBJEEB on their official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates should keep checking the official website for more information.
