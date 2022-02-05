NEET PG 2022 Rescheduled to 21 May, Registration Deadline Extended Till 25 March

The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday, 4 February 2022, announced the postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022.

Now, NEET PG 2022 exam has been rescheduled to 21 May 2022. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 12 March, but many doctors demanded to defer the same as it was clashing with counselling dates. In the view of this demand, the Union Health Ministry decided to postpone the exam for 6-8 weeks.