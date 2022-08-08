NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Date Soon: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Latest Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) Answer Key 2022 date and time soon on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date should keep a close eye on the website to know the exact NEET UG 2022 Answer Key date. The website where the NTA will officially announce the date and time is neet.nta.nic.in. The answer keys will also be available on nta.ac.in.

Candidates must go through the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key once released on the website carefully to calculate their probable scores. They can also raise objections against the provisional answer key. More details will be available soon on neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in regarding the NEET UG Answer Key 2022. The NTA will update the candidates about the release date.