NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Date Soon: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Latest Details Here

The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to release soon on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) Answer Key 2022 date and time soon on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date should keep a close eye on the website to know the exact NEET UG 2022 Answer Key date. The website where the NTA will officially announce the date and time is neet.nta.nic.in. The answer keys will also be available on nta.ac.in.
Candidates must go through the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key once released on the website carefully to calculate their probable scores. They can also raise objections against the provisional answer key. More details will be available soon on neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in regarding the NEET UG Answer Key 2022. The NTA will update the candidates about the release date.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update all the official details about the NEET UG 2022 on the aforementioned website so that the candidates can take a look at them.
It is crucial to note that the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key date and time have not been announced yet. Once, the National Testing Agency (NTA) makes an announcement on the website, candidates can download the notification from the website.
Candidates can expect the NTA to release the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key soon. Approximately 18 lakh students registered for the NEET UG 2022 on the site.
Here are the steps to check the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key once released officially online by the NTA:
Go to neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
Click on the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 link available on the homepage.
Enter your log-in information correctly and verify the details before clicking on submit.
The answer key will open on your screen.
Download the key from the website to raise objections.
The NEET UG 2022 Result date will be announced after the answer keys are declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).