NEET Result 2022: NTA to Release NEET Answer Key on neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key and Result is likely to be released soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) answer key 2022 soon. Earlier, the reports suggested that the NTA NEET answer key 2022 is expected to be released in the second week of August. Initially, the provisional answer key of NEET UG will be released on neet.nta.nic.in along with the OMR response sheets and question papers.
As per the reports, NTA is most likely to release the answer key today, 6 August 2022.
The National Testing Agency has not given any official statement regarding the NEET UG answer key date yet.
After the release of the answer key, candidates will be able to check and download the NEET UG answer key online from the official website. NTA only releases the NEET answer key 2022 on the following websites – nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.
NTA will also release the NEET 2022 question papers and candidates’ OMR sheets along with the provisional answer keys on the official website mentioned above.
After the release of the NEET UG provisional answer key, the candidates will get the provision to raise objections to it on the official website. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per answer. The NTA will go through the challenges raised and release the NEET UG 2022 final answer key based on it. The final answer key will be published before the NEET result 2022.
NTA has not announced a result date for the NEET UG 2022 examination. As per the sources, the deadline set by officials for NEET 2022 is 31 August. The agency is most likely to release the NEET 2022 result within 10 days of the answer key release.
