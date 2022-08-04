TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key for Agriculture, Medical Stream Out; How To Download

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, has officially declared the provisional answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 on Wednesday, 3 August 2022, for all candidates who had appeared for the exam. The TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key for Agriculture and Medical stream is available on the website for download. Candidates are requested to visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in to download the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key.

It is important to note that JNTU, Hyderabad, issued the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key for Agriculture and Medical stream (AM) yesterday, 3 August 2022. Candidates can download the provisional answer key from eamcet.tsche.ac.in and calculate their probable marks in the Telangana State Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test. They can also raise objections to the TS EAMCET Provisional Answer Key 2022.