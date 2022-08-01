NEET 2022 Answer Key Release Date: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Latest Updates Here
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Download the NEET 2022 Answer Key from neet.nta.nic.in once formally released by the NTA.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key soon for the candidates on the website. The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be available on the official website for download, once released officially. The website that the candidates should visit to check and download the NEET 2022 Answer Key is neet.nta.nic.in. The website contains all the latest updates from the NTA so the candidates should check them.
Once the NEET 2022 Answer Key is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG 2022 can calculate their probable scores. They can also raise objections against the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key online. Candidates will know about the deadline for raising objections on neet.nta.nic.in, so they should keep checking the website.
It is important to note that the NEET 2022 Result will be declared based on the objections raised against the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key. The results will be released soon after the NEET 2022 Answer Key is out.
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Latest Important Updates
The NEET UG 2022 exam was officially held on 17 July 2022, as per the date mentioned on the official schedule. The candidates who appeared for the medical entrance examination are eagerly waiting for the NEET 2022 Answer Key to be declared.
According to the latest details, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key on the website – neet.nta.nic.in soon.
However, it is also important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced an official NEET 2022 Answer Key release date or time.
For all the latest details on the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key, one must keep a close eye on neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET Answer Key 2022: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps to check and download the NEET 2022 Answer Key, once released officially:
Go to the site – neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states NEET Answer Key 2022 on the home page.
Log in to your registered account on the website by entering your application number and date of birth.
The NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key will appear on your screen.
Download the NEET 2022 Answer Key from the website and take a look at the mentioned details.
Calculate your NEET UG 2022 probable score and raise objections, if there are any.
