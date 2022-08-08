JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 Declared: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 on the website. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can download the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 from the website. The website that the candidates should visit to download the results is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details from the NTA so the candidates can take a look at them before checking the JEE Main Result.

To download the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2, candidates have to log in to their registered accounts on the website. They will get to know about the result download procedure on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates should check the details mentioned on the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 carefully. In case of any problem, they must contact the NTA.