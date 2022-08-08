JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 Declared: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Here

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 is officially declared on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 on the website. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can download the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 from the website. The website that the candidates should visit to download the results is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details from the NTA so the candidates can take a look at them before checking the JEE Main Result.
To download the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2, candidates have to log in to their registered accounts on the website. They will get to know about the result download procedure on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates should check the details mentioned on the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 carefully. In case of any problem, they must contact the NTA.
The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key had been formally released earlier. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key and the results are based on that.
The results have finally been declared on the website so the candidates can download their respective marksheets. The JEE Advanced 2022 registration will formally commence on Sunday, 7 August 2022 as per the latest details.
To know more about this, one must keep a close eye on the website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide the latest details on the mentioned website.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 as it has already been released online:
Go to the website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the option that states JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 on the homepage.
Log in to your registered account using the details mentioned on your JEE Main Admit Card 2022.
The JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022 will display on your screen.
Check the marks and other details on the result carefully.
Download the result from the website.
