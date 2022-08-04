JEE Main Session 2 (July 2022): Answer Key Released by NTA, How To Check
JEE Mains Provisional Answer Key 2022 for July Session 2 is released by NTA. Check important details here.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 (July 2022) on 3 August 2022. The answer key is now available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and students can check their scores by using their login credentials like application number and date of birth/password.
The JEE Session 2 (July) Examination 2022 was conducted from 25 July to 30 July 2022 in CBT mode. Approximately, 6,29,778 candidates appeared in the exam, which was held across different cities in the country and outside.
Candidates should note that the JEE Session 2 Answer Key (July) 2022 is provisional and students can challenge or object to it if they are not satisfied with the answers. However, they have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 against each question challenged. The fee will be non-refundable and can be paid online via debit card, credit card, or Paytm.
Once the queries of candidates are resolved regarding the provisional answer key, a final answer key will be released on the official website, and that will be non-objectionable.
According to the official notice, the provisional answer key released by the NTA is for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning). Besides, question papers and recorded response sheets have also been uploaded on the official website for the reference of students. All of these can be challenged. Please visit jeemain.nta.nic.in for complete details.
Candidates should note that the last date to raise objections against the JEE Provisional Answer Key Session 2 (July 2022) is 5 August 2022, 5:00 pm. After the last date, no challenge will be entertained by the authorities concerned.
JEE Main Session 2 (July 2022) Provisional Answer Key: How To Download and Check?
Candidates who want to check their JEE Mains 2022 scores for Session 2 should follow the below steps to download the provisional answer key:
Go to the official webiste, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications, and search the link that reads as 'Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022).'
Click on the direct link and a candidate login page will appear on the screen.
Enter your login credentials like application number, password or date of birth, and hit the submit option.
Your JEE provisional answer key 2022 for July Session will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key carefully and raise objections if you are not satisfied with any of the answers.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
