Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round One Provisional Allotment Result Out

The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur, has officially declared the Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2022 Round One Provisional Allotment Result on Friday, 7 October. It is important to note that the Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 provisional allotment result for Medical PG seats is now available on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to download their respective results is rajneetpg2022.com. It contains all the latest important updates for the candidates to stay informed.

Candidates are requested to download the Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round One Provisional Allotment Result soon from the website. They must visit the website – rajneetpg2022.com – to find the activated result link. The ones who have registered for the state's PG counselling process can check and download their provisional allotment result. They can also generate their allotment letter.