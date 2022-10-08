Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round One Provisional Allotment Result Out

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 round one provisional allotment result has been released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur, has officially declared the Rajasthan National Eligibility Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2022 Round One Provisional Allotment Result on Friday, 7 October. It is important to note that the Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 provisional allotment result for Medical PG seats is now available on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to download their respective results is rajneetpg2022.com. It contains all the latest important updates for the candidates to stay informed.
Candidates are requested to download the Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round One Provisional Allotment Result soon from the website. They must visit the website – rajneetpg2022.com – to find the activated result link. The ones who have registered for the state's PG counselling process can check and download their provisional allotment result. They can also generate their allotment letter.
According to the official details, the Rajasthan NEET PG round 1 document verification is scheduled to be held between 8-12 October 2022. Candidates have to reach their allotted centres on the scheduled dates for the document verification process.
It is important to note that the RUHS College of Dental Sciences has also released the category-wise provisional merit list for SC, ST, OBC, MBC, ST-STA, EWS, and PwD candidates.
Here are the simple steps that the candidates should follow to check the Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round One Provisional Allotment Result that has been declared recently:
Visit the official website – rajneetpg2022.com.
Click on the link that states 'Provisional allotments list' available on the homepage.
Once you click on the link, the Rajasthan NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result will appear on your screen.
Find your name in the PDF carefully to see if you have been shortlisted for the document verification process.
Download the allotment result PDF from the website to take a closer look.
