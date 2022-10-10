UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Check Website; Details

UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result might be declared on 10 October.
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is likely to be declared today, on Monday, 10 October by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly. Candidates who appeared for the counselling process can check and download the round 1 seat allotment result soon. They must keep a close eye on the official website. The website that interested candidates should visit to check and download the result is mjpru.ac.in.
One should keep tracking the website on Monday to know the exact result release date and time. As per the latest details available online, the UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is likely to be declared soon. Candidates can download the result from the official website -mjpru.ac.in only. They must stay alert on Monday to know more.
The UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 process formally began on 30 September and is scheduled to end on 13 October. Candidates must go through the important dates on the website so that they can complete the steps on time.
After the results are announced, candidates can confirm their seats and make payments till 13 October. They must go through the details of the UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result carefully and complete the required steps on time.
Here are the steps to download the UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result online:
Go to the official website of the MJPRU - mjpru.ac.in.
Click on the link that states UP B.Ed JEE counselling on the homepage.
Key in the login details in the required space and tap on submit.
Your seat allotment result will open on the screen.
Check the result carefully and download the page from the website.
Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.
