UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Check Website; Details

The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is likely to be declared today, on Monday, 10 October by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly. Candidates who appeared for the counselling process can check and download the round 1 seat allotment result soon. They must keep a close eye on the official website. The website that interested candidates should visit to check and download the result is mjpru.ac.in.

