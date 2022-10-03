JoSAA Counselling Round 3 Result 2022 Today - Steps To Download and Check
JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment Round 3 Result 2022 will be declared today at 5 pm.
According to an official notification, JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) will release the JoSAA Counselling Round 3 Result 2022 today, 3 October 2022 on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the JoSAA Round 3 Counselling process will be able to check their JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 Result 2022 today. According to the official notice, the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result will be announced by the concerned authorities on 3 October 2022 at 5 pm.
Candidates must remember that the registration process for JoSAA counselling 2022 (Round 3) started from 12 September 2022. Candidates who successfully qualified the Architecture Aptitude Test are eligible for the counselling.
The JoSAA seat allotment result 2022 for Round 1 and Round 2 has already been declared on 23 and 28 September, respectively. Candidates who were selected in these rounds have to complete the online payment, reporting and other formalities latest by 6 October 2022, 5 pm.
JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 Result 2022: Important Documents Required
All the candidates who will be selected in the JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 result will have to go for the online reporting process, during which they will require the following list of documents:
Provisional letter for selection in JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3.
Scanned passport size photographs.
A valid Identity card.
Educational qualification certificate of class 12.
Proof of date of birth.
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022.
Medical certificate.
Candidate's undertaking.
Proof of fee payment.
JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 Result 2022: Steps To Download and Check
Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'Public Notices' section and search the direct link for JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 Result 2022.
Click on the direct result link and a PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check your JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 Result 2022.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.