SSC CGL Registration 2022: Last Date on 8 October, More Important Details Here
The last date to apply for SSC CGL Exam 2022 is Saturday, 8 October 2022.
The registration process for SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) Examination 2022 will end on Saturday, 8 October 2022.
Candidates who have not applied for the SSC CGL Exam 2022 yet must visit the official website, ssc.nic.in to register for the the online application.
Candidates must remember that there will be no extension in the last date of registration. Therefore, they must apply for the exam as soon as possible.
Once the SSC CGL Registration 2022 is complete, the concerned authorities will open the editing window for candidates who want to make any changes in their application form.
The editing window for SSC CGL Exam will be open from 12 October to 13 October 2022.
SSC CGL 2022: Exam Date
There is no official confirmation about the exact date of SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022.
However, according to some media reports, the tentative date of SSC CGL Exam is December 2022. The official notification about the Tier-I and Tier-II exam will be issued separately.
SSC CGL Examination 2022: Application Fee
All the candidates who wish to apply for SSC CGL Exam 2022 have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 except candidates belonging to reserved categories like SC, ST, ESM, and PwD who are exempted from the application fee.
SSC CGL Examination 2022: Easy Steps To Apply Online
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, search the direct link for SSC CGL 2022 registration.
Click on the link and register yourself if not done already.
Go to the candidate login page.
Use the personal login credentials created during the registration process.
Hit the login option.
SSC CGL Application Form 2022 will be displayed on your computer screen.
Enter all the required details carefully.
Upload documents and scanned photographs.
Pay the application fee.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.