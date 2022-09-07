NEET UG 2022 Result Declared: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Latest Result Updates Here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 Result is officially declared on the website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the NEET Result 2022 for all the candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test on the scheduled date. Candidates are requested to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to check and download the NEET UG 2022 Result that is released recently. They can check all the latest updates on the official website.

Candidates were eagerly waiting for the NEET UG 2022 Result to be declared so that they could check their scores. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results for all the candidates. One must visit neet.nta.nic.in to go through the updates from the agency. Candidates have to log in to their registered accounts on the official website.