CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Released: Check Website; Know Objection Last Date Here

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 can be downloaded from the official website.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate, CUET UG Answer Key 2022 has been officially released online by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the CUET Answer Key 2022 from the official website and raise objections against it if there are any. The website that the candidates should visit to download the answer key is cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is the official website that contains all the latest details about the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate candidates.
Candidates have to log in to their registered accounts to check and download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 from cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is important to note that the CUET Answer Key 2022 is provisional so candidates can raise objections against it. The final answer key and result will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) based on the objections.
Candidates are allowed to raise objections against the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 till Saturday, 10 September. Everyone must remember the deadline and send the objections on time.
The objections against the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 should be sent soon so that the results can be declared. Based on the objections, a final answer key will be prepared by the NTA.
More than twelve lakh candidates are waiting for the CUET Results 2022 to release. They can calculate their probable scores with the help of the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 that is released recently.
Here are the steps that one must follow to download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 online, as it has been released:
Go to the official website of the Common University Entrance Test - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the link that reads CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2022 on the homepage.
A new page will open on the screen where you have to enter your login details and click on submit.
The answer key will appear on the screen.
Download it and raise objections, if there are any.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)