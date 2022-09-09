CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Released: Check Website; Know Objection Last Date Here

The Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate, CUET UG Answer Key 2022 has been officially released online by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the CUET Answer Key 2022 from the official website and raise objections against it if there are any. The website that the candidates should visit to download the answer key is cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is the official website that contains all the latest details about the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate candidates.

Candidates have to log in to their registered accounts to check and download the CUET UG Answer Key 2022 from cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is important to note that the CUET Answer Key 2022 is provisional so candidates can raise objections against it. The final answer key and result will be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) based on the objections.