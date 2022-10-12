NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Choice-filling Starts; Check Website for Detail

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially begun the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 choice-filling and locking process on 11 October. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG counselling can fill in their choices online via the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to complete the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice-filling process is mcc.nic.in. They must go through the details mentioned on the website before completing the choice-filling process.

It is important to note that the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice-filling window will be active till 14 October, 11:55 pm. All the important dates and details regarding the choice-filling process are available on the website - mcc.nic.in. Interested candidates must stay informed so that they can complete the necessary steps involved in the counselling process on time.