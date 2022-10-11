NEET UG 2022 Counselling Begins Today: All You Need To Know Before Applying

The first round of the NEET UG 2022 counselling process organised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will get underway on Tuesday, 11 October.
Bringing aspiring doctors, dentists, and nurses in India one step closer to their calling, the first round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduates (NEET UG 2022) counselling process organised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will get underway on Tuesday, 11 October.
However, in the interest of not leaving anyone grasping at straws and to help candidates set aside their doubts so that they can make up their minds, here’s what you must know about NEET UG 2022 counselling.
What type of colleges are on the NEET UG 2022 buffet table?
Besides MBBS, seats in dental and nursing colleges are also up for grabs through the NEET UG 2022 counselling process.
Who is eligible for NEET UG 2022 counselling?
NEET UG 2022 exam candidates with scores above or equal to the cut-off percentile can participate in the counselling process. While general category candidates need to have scored in the 50th percentile, the qualifying marks for SC/ST/OBC candidates is in the 40th percentile.
What is the first round schedule of NEET UG 2022 counselling?
For starters, the dates for each round of the counselling process have been broken up according to central and state counselling. Under central counselling, for those seats reserved under the All India Quota (AIQ), the first round of the online counselling process will begin from 11 October but registrations before 11 am on 17 October will also be accepted. The results of the first round will be out on 21 October.
Meanwhile, the counselling for admissions into deemed and central universities will take place from 10 October to 20 October. State-wise counselling will commence from 17 October and go on till 28 October, as per the official notification released by the Medical Counselling Committee.
How many rounds of counselling will be held for NEET UG 2022 candidates?
All in all, there are four rounds. After Round 1, the second round of counselling will be held over the first half of November. Central counselling (Round 2) will be wrapped up by 10 November and Round 2 of state counselling will finish by 18 November.
Once that's done, a self-explanatory 'Mop up Round' will be held as part of both central and state counselling processes in December. Further, a list of candidates eligible for seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, deemed, or central universities is forwarded by the MCC as part of its 'Stray Vacancy Round', also to be held in the month of December.
However, the dates for the Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS and BSc Nursing courses is yet to be released by the committee.
How will the counselling process work?
The NEET UG 2022 counselling will be carried out online on the MCC's official website – mcc.nic.in. The entire process boils down to a few key steps such as filling out the application form, paying the fee, filling in and locking your choices, and later getting allotted a seat, after which you're expected to make your way down to your allotted college within the stipulated time.
Make sure to double check your registration form for typos or factual errors. The same goes for when you're uploading documents or filling out your choices for colleges on the list.
What are the documents you need to keep handy?
1. Your NEET 2021 scorecard or rank letter
2. Hard and soft copies of your class 10 and 12 mark sheets
3. Government-issued photo IDs such as driver’s license, Aadhaar card, or PAN card
Where can you find more information about NEET UG 2022 counselling?
Visit the official website of the MCC – mcc.nic.in to catch all the latest announcements and updates on the NEET UG counselling. Once you're on the home page, select the ‘UG medical counselling’ option for detailed information about the NEET counselling process.
