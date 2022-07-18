NEET 2022 Result: NTA Release Date; Check NEET UG Result on neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET UG 2022 Results date and time will be announced by the NTA on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially conducted the NEET UG 2022 on Sunday, 17 July 2022. As per the latest reports, a total of 18,72,341 candidates registered for the NEET UG 2022. Based on previous years, the NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 Results of the undergraduate exam in August. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in – to know the NEET UG 2022 Result date and time.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET 2022 Result date on the website – neet.nta.nic.in, so that the candidates who appeared for the exam can be prepared to check their scores. Once the mark sheets are released, candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 Result from the website by logging in to their registered accounts. All the details will be out soon.
As per the latest details, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key on the website for the candidates to raise objections, if there are any.
The results are expected in August 2022, however, one should wait for the NTA to make an official announcement about the NEET UG 2022 Results.
It is important to note that the exam was held in pen and paper mode in 13 languages.
Here are the steps to check the NEET 2022 Result once released officially by the NTA online:
Go to the official website of the NEET NTA – neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the NEET UG 2022 Result link on the home page.
Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security pin correctly in the provided space to log in to your account.
The NEET 2022 Result will appear on your screen.
Download the result from the website and check the scores properly.
Candidates are requested to save a soft copy of the NEET UG 2022 Results.
