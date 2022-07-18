JEECUP Result 2022 To Be Out Today: Direct Link, How To Check the Result

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to release the JEECUP Result 2022 for UP Polytechnic Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) today on 18 July 2022 on their official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The UPJEE (Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination) is a state-level exam that makes candidates eligible for various polytechnic courses offered by the different government and private polytechnic colleges of the state.

All the candidates who have appeared in the UPJEE examination conducted by the JEECUP can download their JEECUP Result 2022 from the official website by submitting the details like roll number, date of birth, and so on.

The JEECUP examination was conducted last month from 27 June 2022 to 30 June 2022. The exam was a computer based test held across different examination centres of the state.