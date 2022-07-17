ICSE 10th Result 2022 Declared: Check cisce.org, Download Semester 2 Results

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the ICSE 10th Result 2022 Semester 2 for all the candidates who were eagerly waiting to see their scores. The ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Results 2022 are available on the website cisce.org. Candidates need to log in to their registered accounts on the website to view the ICSE 10th Result 2022 for Semester 2 that has been released by the CISCE.

It is important to note that apart from the official website, the ICSE 10th Result 2022 Semester 2 can also be obtained via SMS or through the Digilocker app. All the latest details on the results and updates from the CISCE are available on the website cisce.org. Candidates are requested to check the ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Results 2022 soon.