CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Create Digilocker Accounts To Access Result

CBSE, Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the 10th & 12 class result 2022 anytime soon on the official website (cbse.gov.in). Here is the latest update for the students who have appeared in the 2022 CBSE 10, 12 examinations. The Board will introduce a security pin for their Digilocker accounts so that they can access their result and the required documents like certificates, marks sheets, and so on.

Although there has been no official notification regarding the CBSE 10th, 12th examination Result 2022 yet, there are speculations that the result will be announced soon, probably in the third or fourth week of July. This is just a tentative date and the exact result date will be notified separately on the official website. Candidates are therefore requested to keep an eye on the website to get the latest result updates.