MP Board Result 2024 Today: MPBSE 10th and 12th Results at 4 PM; How To Download

MP Board Result 2024: Steps to download MPBSE 10th and 12th results online.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to release the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2024. According to the latest official details, the MP Board Result 2024 will be declared today, Wednesday, 24 April. One should note that the Class 10 and 12 results links will be activated on the official website - mpresults.nic.in. Candidates should stay alert and download their respective scorecards as soon as the links are activated by the officials.
As per the details announced by the MPBSE officials, the MP Board Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 will be announced at 4 pm on Wednesday, 24 April. One should keep a close eye on the website - mpresults.nic.in to know the exact details about the MP Board Classes 10 and 12 results. Stay alert to know the updates.
The MPBSE 10th and 12th results date and time are announced earlier so that the concerned candidates can be ready. All the important announcements regarding the board results are stated online so that it is easier to check them.
According to the latest official details, the MPBSE Class 10 board exams 2024 were held from 5 February to 28 February. The MP Board 12th board exams were conducted from 6 February to 5 March.
The MP Board Classes 10 and 12 results 2024 will be available on the following websites:
mpbse.nic.in
mpresults.nic.in
To know more about the results, keep a close eye on the websites. As of now, the date and time are confirmed. Candidates are requested to keep their login details ready before the results are out.
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the MPBSE 10th and 12th results 2024 online:
Visit the official websites - mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states "MP Board Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the required details and tap on submit.
Your MPBSE 10th result or MPBSE 12th result will display on the screen.
Review the scores and personal details mentioned on the board result.
Click on the download button and save a soft copy.
