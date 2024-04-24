MP Board Result 2024 Today: MPBSE 10th and 12th Results at 4 PM; How To Download

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to release the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2024. According to the latest official details, the MP Board Result 2024 will be declared today, Wednesday, 24 April. One should note that the Class 10 and 12 results links will be activated on the official website - mpresults.nic.in. Candidates should stay alert and download their respective scorecards as soon as the links are activated by the officials.

As per the details announced by the MPBSE officials, the MP Board Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 will be announced at 4 pm on Wednesday, 24 April. One should keep a close eye on the website - mpresults.nic.in to know the exact details about the MP Board Classes 10 and 12 results. Stay alert to know the updates.