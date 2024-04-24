TS Inter Results 2024: Manabadi TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Scorecards Released Today

TS Inter Results 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially declared the TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year on the website. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can check and download the Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results. One should note that the link is activated on the website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. You can contact the state board officials in case of any queries or problems regarding the results.

The TS Inter Results 2024 date and time were announced earlier for interested candidates. Now, the Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result links are finally activated on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates are requested to check their marks and personal details mentioned on the result carefully. See if there are any printing mistakes on the scorecards and inform the officials, if necessary.