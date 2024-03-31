Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Released: Shivankar Kumar Tops BSEB Matric Exam

Bihar Board 10th result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 board exam result 2024 has been announced today, 31 March at 1:30 pm through a press conference. The board results for the same is now available on the official websites of BSEB — results.biharboardonline.com, and bsebmatric.org. The result of the Matriculation Annual Examination, 2024 has been released by Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board in a press conference. The Bihar Board 10th exams were conducted between 15 February and 23 February 2024, which were taken by over 16 lakh students out of which 13,79,542 students passed.
Students will also be able to check their scores through SMS and DigiLocker incase the official website fails to work. To pass the Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024, candidates need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Thus the students need to score at least 150 marks out of 500 to qualify for the exam. After the going through the BSEB 2024 result, students can also check the BSEB 10th toppers list 2024 online. The BSEB board has published the Bihar Class 10 toppers list 2024 on its official website.
BSEB 10th Result 2024 Topper List
A total of 51 students have made it to the top 10. And four students have secured rank 3. The top 5 positions and their score are here.
1. Shivankar Kumar (489 marks)
2. Adarsh Kumar (488 marks)
3. Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari, Sujiya Preween (486 marks)
4. Ajeet Kumar, Rahul Kumar (485 marks)
5. Hareram Kumar, Sejal Kumari (484 marks)
How To Check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024?
Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Open the link to the Matric (Class 10th) result link.
Candidates will have to enter their roll code and roll number.
They will be able to check subject-wise marks and download the page.
Candidates can take a printout of the BSEB 10th result.
