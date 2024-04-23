MP Board Result 2024: MP Board 5th and 8th Results Today at 11:30 Am; Details

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) is gearing up to release the MP Board Result 2024 for Classes 5 and 8 soon. According to the latest official details, the MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2024 will be declared today, Tuesday, 23 April, at 11:30 am. One should note that the result links will be activated on the official website - rskmp.in. Keep a close eye on the official website to know all the latest updates about the board results.

