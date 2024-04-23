MP Board Result 2024: MP Board 5th and 8th Results Today at 11:30 Am; Details

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) is gearing up to release the MP Board Result 2024 for Classes 5 and 8 soon. According to the latest official details, the MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2024 will be declared today, Tuesday, 23 April, at 11:30 am. One should note that the result links will be activated on the official website - rskmp.in. Keep a close eye on the official website to know all the latest updates about the board results.
Candidates are patiently waiting for the MP Board Result 2024 for Classes 5 and 8 to be released. The MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2024 can be downloaded only from the website - rskmp.in. The officials will announce important details on the website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to check them. Keep updating the website.
As of now, it is confirmed that the Classes 5 and 8 MP Board results will be released at 11:30 am on Tuesday. Approximately, 24 lakh students appeared for the board examinations this year.
MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2024: Important Updates
According to the latest details, while the MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2024 will be released at 11:30 am, the download link will be activated at 12:30 pm on the website.
The MP Board results will be announced via a press conference. Concerned students must follow the conference carefully to know the latest updates.
One should note that the MP Board Class 5 exam 2024 was conducted from 6 March to 13 March. The MP Board Class 8 examinations were held from 6 March to 14 March, for all registered candidates. All concerned students are waiting to check their board exam scores.
You must keep your login credentials handy while checking the results online. No candidate will be allowed to check their MP Board scores without the details. Review the personal details on the result carefully.
MP Board Classes 5th and 8th Results: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the MP Board Classes 5th and 8th results 2024 online:
Browse through the official website - rskmp.in.
Click on the option that states "MP Board 5th Result 2024" or "MP Board 8th Result 2024" on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials and wait for some time.
Your result will appear on a new page.
Check the scores and download the results.
