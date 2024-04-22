CUET UG 2024 Date Sheet Released: How to Download; Check CUET UG Exam Dates Here

CUET UG exam date 2024 is declared on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the exam schedule and datesheet for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate, CUET UG 2024. Concerned and eligible candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam must check the official website - nta.ac.in. The CUET UG 2024 exam date is finally out and candidates should go through the schedule carefully. All the important details are mentioned on the website so that it is convenient for candidates to stay updated.
The CUET UG 2024 datesheet can be downloaded from the website - nta.ac.in. Concerned candidates should check the CUET UG 2024 exam date and details carefully to avoid confusion later on. They are requested to appear for the exam on the correct dates. Any changes in the schedule will be informed earlier via the official website.
Concerned candidates are advised to download the CUET UG timetable from the website so they can check the exam dates and timings whenever they want. You must save a soft copy on your device for future reference.
As per the details mentioned on the schedule, the CUET UG 2024 exams will be conducted between 15 May to 24 May. This year, approximately 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUET UG exams.
The duration of the test will be 45 minutes. For Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science/ Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics, and General Tests, it will be 60 minutes.
The CUET UG examination will be conducted in four shifts. Shift 1A will be from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12:15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3:45 pm, and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the CUET UG 2024 datesheet online:
Visit the official website - nta.ac.in.
Click on the option that states "CUET UG 2024 Datesheet" on the homepage.
The exam timetable will open on your screen and you can check the dates.
Download the CUET UG timetable and save a soft copy for future reference.
