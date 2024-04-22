CUET UG 2024 Date Sheet Released: How to Download; Check CUET UG Exam Dates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the exam schedule and datesheet for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate, CUET UG 2024. Concerned and eligible candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam must check the official website - nta.ac.in. The CUET UG 2024 exam date is finally out and candidates should go through the schedule carefully. All the important details are mentioned on the website so that it is convenient for candidates to stay updated.

