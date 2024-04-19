JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 Out; Toppers List & Steps To Check Results

Jharkhand Board (JAC) 10th Result 2024: Around 4 lakh students had appeared for the JAC 10th Board exams and now their wait for the Jharkhand Board Matriculation test 2024 results is over. To be specific, this year, 4,21,678 students appeared for the JAC Class 10 exam across 1238 examination centers set up in the state of Jharkhand. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 10th result today, 19 April, in a press conference.
Now that the results are announced, students who appeared for the matric exam can check their results on the official Jharkhand Academic Council website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their roll number or roll code to get access to the results. They can also get their results through DigiLocker and SMS.
The class 10th examinations were conducted from 6 to 26 February. Students who appeared for class 10 exams must score at least 33 per cent in each subject and aggregate to pass the Jharkhand board exam 2024. If applicants are unsatisfied with their Jharkhand Board 10th results 2024 marks in any subject, they can file for re-checking. Students can also apply for the JAC Matric supplementary test if they fail in any subject.
JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024: Toppers List
Jyotsna Jyoti- 99.2%, 496 out of 500 marks
Sana Sanjuri- 98.6%, 493 marks
Karishma Kumari and Sristi Somya- 98.4%
How To Download JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024?
Visit the official Jharkhand Board website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
On the homepage, search for the JAC 10th result 2024 link and click on it.
Enter your roll number or roll code along with the date of birth and click on submit.
The JAC Class 10 Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scorecard carefully and download the JAC Class 10 result 2024 for future reference.
