MP Board Exams 2022: MPBSE Releases Date Sheet, Here’s How To Check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the timetable for the MP Board Exams for Classes 5 and 8 on their official website—mpbse.nic.in.

The MP Board Exams for Class 5 and Class 8 is scheduled to commence from 1 April 2022. The MP Board Exams 2022 Date Sheet for Classes 5 and 8 was released by the MPBSE on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.