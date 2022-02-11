Rajasthan Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2022 Postponed: Check the Details Here

The Class 10 and 12 board exams for the Rajasthan Board have been postponed due to rising COVID cases in the country as well as the state. The government has postponed the exams to minimise the risk and combat the overall covid situation.

The shift in dates will provide some extra time to the students for their preparation.

While announcing the shift in dates of the practical exams for Class 12, BD Kalla said, "The practical examinations of Class 12, which are going to start from January 17 in the state have been postponed till further orders. Due to the increasing COVID infections, 25 districts of the state has come under the red zone. In view of these circumstances and on the advice of the experts, this decision has been taken."

Around 20 lakh students shall be appearing for the RBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations in 6,074 centres. The Rajasthan government has released the COVID-19 guidelines that will be followed by the schools. The sensitive and hypersensitive centres will be under CCTV surveillance.